Valencia wins again as Javier Guerra strike downs toothless Sevilla

The Associated Press
April 11, 2025 at 9:45PM

VALENCIA, Spain — Valencia beat Sevilla 1-0 to extend its unbeaten run to six games and leapfrog its rival into 12th place in La Liga on Friday.

The win came courtesy of a Javier Guerra strike in first-half stoppage time and followed the 2-1 win against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium last week.

However, the result in front of 46,000 fans at Mestalla Stadium was a bitter one for Sevilla, which in the first half had a goal disallowed and a penalty award rescinded after a video review.

''It's very easy to analyze the match,'' said Ørjan Nyland, Sevilla's Norwegian goalkeeper. ''The disallowed goal should have given us the chance to go one-nil up. Then the uncalled penalty ends with a goal in our box. They scored despite doing very little in the first half, with the only chance they had. We have to score as well — we had opportunities to do so in the first half.''

The result lifted Valencia one point above Sevilla, which has lost four games in a row.

