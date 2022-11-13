Tap the bookmark to save this article.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Robert Vaihola's 14 points off of the bench helped San Jose State to a 90-68 victory over Bethesda University on Saturday night.

Vaihola added 10 rebounds for the Spartans (2-0). Sage Tolbert scored 13 points and added 14 rebounds. Myron Amey Jr. shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Flames (0-2) were led in scoring by Amar Ross, who finished with 29 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kamron Fleming added 16 points for Bethesda (CA). Daniel Estes also put up 10 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

San Jose State entered halftime up 45-29. Vaihola paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. San Jose State outscored Bethesda (CA) in the second half by six points, with Omari Moore scoring a team-high nine points in the final half.

NEXT UP

San Jose State plays Alabama State at home on Tuesday, and Bethesda (CA) visits Southern Utah on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.