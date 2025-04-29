Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes world cricket's wunderkind at the age of 14

A 14-year-old wunderkind has the cricket world in raptures after scoring an electrifying 35-ball century in the Indian Premier League.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke all sorts of batting records in Twenty20 cricket during the IPL game in Jaipur on Monday night.
The precocious batter seemed destined for stardom when he went to Rajasthan Royals during the IPL auction last year at the age of 13. He hit a six with the first ball he faced in the tournament. It took Suryavanshi just three games in the sport's richest, ritziest league to grab global attention as he smashed 11 sixes and seven fours in his breathtaking 101.
Now he's the real thing. He plundered all those boundaries against an experienced Gujarat Titans bowling attack with a combined 694 games of international experience.
Suryavanshi's fearless hitting stunned Rashid Khan, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Karim Janat, Mohammed Siraj and Sai Kishore, who have carried Gujarat to six victories in nine IPL games this season.
Rajasthan, which won the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008, has a history of nurturing cricketing talent. Suryavanshi was born a year after Yousuf Pathan hit the then fastest century in IPL in 2010 off 37 balls for Rajasthan against Mumbai Indians.
Pathan was quick to congratulate the youngster for breaking his record for fastest IPL hundred by an Indian.
''Even more special to see it happen while playing for ( rajasthanroyals ), just like I did. There's truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters," Pathan posted on X. "Long way to go, champ.''