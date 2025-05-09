Vaccine teams in Mexico scramble over measles outbreak rippling out from Mennonite community

CUAUHTEMOC, Mexico — In a rickety white Nissan, nurse Sandra Aguirre and her vaccination team drive past apple orchards and cornfields stretching to the desert horizon. Aguirre goes door to door with a cooler of measles vaccines. In one of Latin America's biggest Mennonite communities, she knows many will decline to be vaccinated or even open their doors. But some will ask questions, and a handful might even agree to get shots on the spot.
''We're out here every single day,'' said Aguirre, pausing to call out to an empty farm, checking for residents. ''To gain trust of the Mennonites – because they're reserved and closed-off people – you have to meet them where they're at, show a friendly face.''
Aguirre's work is part of an effort by health authorities across the country to contain Mexico's biggest measles outbreak in decades, as cases climb not only here but in the U.S. and Canada. In Mexico, cases have been concentrated in the Mennonite community — long skeptical of vaccines and distrustful of authorities — in the northern border state of Chihuahua.
Officials say results of their campaign alongside Mennonite leaders have been mixed — they cite tens of thousands of new vaccinations in Chihuahua, but infections have ballooned and spread past the community to Indigenous and other populations.
Federal officials have documented 922 cases and one death in Chihuahua. Officials, health workers and local leaders say the numbers are likely underestimated, and misinformation about vaccines and endemic distrust of authorities are their biggest obstacles.
Pressed against the fringes of the small northern city of Cuauhtemoc, the Mennonite settlement here spans about 40 kilometers (25 miles). With 23,000 residents, it's one of Cuauhtemoc's primary economic engines, but it's an isolated place where families keep to themselves. Some have turned to social media and anti-vaccine websites for research. Others use little technology but visit family in the United States, where they also hear misinformation — which then spreads through word of mouth.
Chihuahua is a particularly worrisome place, officials say — as a border state, the risk that the preventable disease will continue spreading internationally and affect the most vulnerable is high.
''We have a massive flow of people,'' said Alexis Hernández, a Cuauhtemoc health official. ''That makes things a lot more complicated.''