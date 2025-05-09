Vaccine teams in Mexico scramble over measles outbreak rippling out from Mennonite community

Pressed against the fringes of the small northern city of Cuauhtemoc, the Mennonite settlement here spans about 40 kilometers (25 miles). With 23,000 residents, it's one of Cuauhtemoc's primary economic engines, but it's an isolated place where families keep to themselves. Some have turned to social media and anti-vaccine websites for research. Others use little technology but visit family in the United States, where they also hear misinformation — which then spreads through word of mouth.