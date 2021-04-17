Scientists have long said that giving people a single course of a COVID-19 vaccine might not be sufficient in the long term, and that booster shots and even annual vaccinations might prove necessary.

In recent days, that proposition has begun to sound less hypothetical.

Vaccine makers are getting a jump-start on possible new rounds of shots, although they sound more certain of the need for boosters than independent scientists have.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Thursday that a third dose of the company's COVID-19 vaccine was "likely" to be needed within a year of the initial two-dose inoculation — followed by annual vaccinations.

Dr. David Kessler, who runs the Biden administration's vaccine effort, told a House subcommittee on Thursday that the government was also looking ahead. One factor at play is the spread of corona­virus variants and whether further vaccination could better target mutant strains.

Bourla said that "a likely scenario" is "a third dose somewhere between six and 12 months, and from there it would be an annual re-vaccination."

Moderna said this week that it was at work on a booster for its vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson has said that its single-shot vaccine will probably need to be given annually.

Kessler emphasized the "strong efficacy" of the current vaccines, including against the variants but said that the government was "taking steps to develop the next generation of vaccines that are directed against these variants if in fact they can be more effective."

He was one of a handful of top federal health officials at the House hearing who implored Americans to get vaccinated and sought to reassure the nation that all three federally authorized vaccines are safe. They said little about restarting Johnson & Johnson shots, which the Food and Drug Administration paused to examine a rare blood-clotting disorder.

Late Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had scheduled a new emergency hearing for April 23.

As of Thursday, more than 125 million people in the country had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including about 78 million who have been fully vaccinated by Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

In February, Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, said they planned to test a third shot and update their original vaccine. The FDA has said that vaccine developers will not need to conduct lengthy trials for vaccines that have been adapted to protect against variants.

The U.S. is setting up a $1.7 billion national network to identify and track the worrisome mutations whose spread could trigger another pandemic wave, the Biden administration announced Friday.

White House officials presented a strategy that features three components: a major funding boost for the CDC and state health departments to ramp up coronavirus gene-mapping; the creation of six "centers of excellence" partnerships with universities to conduct research and develop technologies for gene-based surveillance of pathogens; and building a data system to better share and analyze information on emerging disease threats, so knowledge can be turned into action.

"Even as we accelerate our efforts to get shots into arms, more dangerous variants are growing, causing increases in cases in people without immunity," White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt said. That "requires us to intensify our efforts to quickly test for and find the genetic sequence of the virus as it spreads."

The new effort relies on money approved by Congress as part of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package to break what experts say is a feast-or-famine cycle in U.S. preparedness for disease threats. The coronavirus is only one example. Other pathogens have included Ebola and Zika, and respiratory viruses like SARS in 2002 and MERS in 2012, which did not become major problems in the United States. Typically, the government scrambles to counter a potential threat, but funding dries up when it recedes. The new genomic surveillance initiative aims to create a permanent infrastructure.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Friday the U.S. is now averaging nearly 70,000 new coronavirus cases daily, up from about 53,000 just four weeks ago. Hospitalizations have been trending higher, and deaths were up for the third day in a row.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.