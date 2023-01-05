Workers began demolishing a vacant south Minneapolis apartment complex Wednesday morning after it was damaged in a fire last month.

The three-story building is at 2312 S. Lyndale Av., about two blocks south of Franklin Avenue. Workers at the site said they expect to complete demolition by Friday, and that the most significant fire damage was in the back of the building.

Firefighters responded to a large fire at the building Dec. 3, which took several hours to put out. No one was injured. The building was recently inhabited by squatters, officials said.