MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents approved tuition increases Friday for out-of-state undergraduates and graduate students at seven campuses.
The plan calls for increases at UW-Madison; UW-Eau Claire; UW-Oshkosh; UW-Platteville; UW-River Falls; UW-Stout; and UW-Whitewater. Out-of-state undergrads at UW-Madison would have to pay $743 more, the biggest dollar increase among the campuses.
Tuition for UW System in-state undergraduates hasn't increased in nine years at any system campus, due largely to a Republican-imposed tuition freeze. That freeze ended this past summer but system officials have been reluctant to impose any increases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
3rd day of testimony begins in Kimberly Potter manslaughter trial
The prosecution is moving closer to completing its contention that she should be convicted of killing Daunte Wright last spring.
Nation
Officer testifies on Day 3 of trial over Daunte Wright death
A patrol sergeant who was backing up other officers after Daunte Wright was pulled over took the stand Friday as prosecutors resumed their case in the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter.
Nation
New York's COVID surge is back — and so is its mask mandate
Facing a winter surge in COVID-19 infections, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.
Variety
Minnesota worshipers moved by the story of the miracle of Our Lady of Guadalupe
The story resonates with many Catholics all over the world, including in the lives of these eight women and their children.
Local
Watch live: Third day of testimony in Kimberly Potter trial
The Star Tribune will livestream the entire Kimberly Potter trial.