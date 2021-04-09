MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System leaders eliminated a surcharge Friday for most students who accumulate too many credits.

The regents established a policy in 2002 that imposes a surcharge on students who accumulate 165 credits or 30 credits more than required to graduate from their program, whichever is greater. The fee is equal to 100% of resident tuition.

UW schools collect about $100,000 in revenue from the surcharge annually, with most of the money coming from UW-Milwaukee and UW-Whitewater, system officials wrote in a memo to regents.

But the memo cites a 2018 study that found such surcharges don't improve graduation outcomes and increase student debt, creating a substantial financial burden for students.

The regents approved eliminating the surcharge except at UW-Madison . Officials at the flagship university still feel the fee spurs students to finish their degrees quickly, the memo said. The decision was unanimous and there was no discussion.