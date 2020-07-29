MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison won’t require freshmen applying for entrance this fall to submit ACT or SAT scores amid the coronavirus outbreak, the school announced Wednesday.
UW-Madison officials said they had won a waiver allowing the change from UW System officials. The school plans to go before the Board of Regents next month to seek a longer-term waiver.
The College Board, which administers the SAT, said in June that millions of students were unable to take the test this spring due to the pandemic.
UW-Madison officials say they’ve always taken a holistic approach to admissions in any case. Applicants who were able to take the tests can submit their scores if they choose.
