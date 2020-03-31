MADISON, Wis. — University of Madison police are investigating a double homicide at the UW Arboretum.
Police say a passer-by who was jogging in the arboretum came across a man and a woman lying in a ditch around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital and died shortly afterward.
Police have released no other details, but say the incident is not related to a gunshot that was fired in a University Hospital waiting room on Tuesday.
