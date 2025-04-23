Uvalde leaders approve $2M for Robb Elementary families in first settlement over 2022 attack

AUSTIN, Texas — City leaders in Uvalde, Texas, approved a $2 million settlement for families of the victims of the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting, marking the first time one of the myriad lawsuits has led to financial compensation.
Attorneys for the families first announced the terms of the settlement with the city in May 2024, and it was approved by the Uvalde city council Tuesday night.
The settlement with the city will spread the $2 million among the 21 families of the victims killed in one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, said Javier Cazares, whose daughter Jackie was one of 19 fourth-graders killed by the gunman. Two teachers were also killed.
The suit addresses the botched law enforcement response by requiring enhanced training for city police officers. It also expands mental health services available to the families and the greater Uvalde area, sets May 24 as an annual day of remembrance, and establishes a permanent memorial in the city plaza.
''This is a small win in a larger battle and a lot of injustice we are still going through,'' Cazares told The Associated Press. ''I couldn't care less about the money."
Uvalde is a city of about 15,000 people about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of San Antonio. Uvalde Mayor Hector Luevano said the city's settlement included ''restorative justice initiatives for the families'' but declined to discuss details. He did not say why it took nearly a year to approve the previously announced deal.
''The City of Uvalde is committed to honoring the memories of the lives lost, families of the victims, survivors and those affected by this tragedy,'' Luevano said.
The families have several other lawsuits pending in federal and state courts, including a $500 million lawsuit against Texas state police officials and officers. There's also a suit against social media company Meta Platforms and the company that made video game ''Call of Duty,'' as well as Daniel Defense, the maker of the rifle used in the attack.