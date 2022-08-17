A UTV operator crashed and died while traveling west of Alexandria, officials said.
The rollover wreck occurred about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Wild Rose Lane south of Hwy. 27, the Douglas County Sheriff's office said.
People driving by stopped, called emergency dispatch, got the UTV off the rider and "began lifesaving measures," a Sheriff's Office statement read.
The rider died at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. The victim's identity has yet to be released.
