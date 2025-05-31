Sports

UTSA cruises to 10-2 victory over Kansas State in nightcap of Austin Regional

James Taussig hit a three-run homer and Norris McClure added a solo shot to back a strong start by Zach Royse and No. 2 seed UTSA beat third-seeded Kansas State 10-2 in the nightcap of the Austin Regional on Friday.

The Associated Press
May 31, 2025 at 2:37AM

AUSTIN, Texas — James Taussig hit a three-run homer and Norris McClure added a solo shot to back a strong start by Zach Royse and No. 2 seed UTSA beat third-seeded Kansas State 10-2 in the nightcap of the Austin Regional on Friday.

UTSA (45-13) will play No. 1 seed Texas on Saturday. Kansas State (31-25) will play an elimination game against No. 4 seed Houston Christian to start the day.

Andrew Stucky had an RBI single in the first inning and McClure homered in the third for a 2-0 lead off Wildcats starter Jacob Frost (1-5).

Taussig homered off Ty Ruhl with two outs in the sixth for a 6-1 lead. Ruhl retired the first batter he faced after replacing Frost before Taussig hit the first pitch he saw out to center field. He finished 2 for 4 and scored twice.

Ty Hodge and Lorenzo Morresi had RBI base hits in a four-run seventh.

Royse (9-4) allowed one run on three hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. Christian Okerholm pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings to close it out.

Nick English had a pinch-hit solo homer in the seventh for the Wildcats off reliever Robert Orloski.

Frost gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings on five hits and four walks. Ruhl was tagged for four runs in an inning.

Kansas State has played in six NCAA Tournaments — including last season — but never advanced to the College World Series.

UTSA is playing in its fourth national tourney and first since 2013 without a CWS appearance.

