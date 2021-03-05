SAN ANTONIO — Keaton Wallace and Jhivvan Jackson scored 23 points apiece as UTSA romped past Southwestern Adventist 123-43 on Thursday night.
Lachlan Bofinger had 14 points for UTSA (14-10). Adrian Rodriguez added 12 points.
T' Cory James had 11 points for the Knights, who are members of National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association, United States Collegiate Athletic Association, and Association of Christian College Athletics.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
AP source: Washington tells Alex Smith he's being released
Washington is releasing AP Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith, a move that was expected but still provides a cold ending to the veteran quarterback's storybook tenure with the organization.
Sports
NFL hires first Black female game official, Maia Chaka
The NFL has hired Maia Chaka as the first Black female official in league history. She will work games during the 2021 season.
Sports
Blackhawks' Seabrook calls it a career because of injury
Longtime Chicago Blackhawks defenseman and three-time Stanley Cup winner Brent Seabrook announced Friday he is unable to continue playing hockey because of injury.
Randball
After benching Parise, Wild's path forward will become clearer tonight
Will the decision to make the veteran a healthy scratch on Wednesday make the Wild stronger or will Minnesota go in the other direction?
Business
Japan extends virus emergency for 2 weeks for Tokyo area
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that his government is extending a state of emergency in the Tokyo region for another two weeks because its medical systems are still strained by COVID-19 patients.