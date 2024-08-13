Utility will pay $20 million to avoid prosecution in Ohio bribery scheme

Federal prosecutors have said those involved in the scheme used the $60 million in secretly funded FirstEnergy cash to get Householder's chosen Republican candidates elected to the House in 2018 and then to help him get elected speaker in January 2019. The money was then used to win passage of the tainted energy bill, House Bill 6, and to conduct what authorities have said was a $38 million dirty-tricks campaign to prevent a repeal referendum from reaching the ballot.