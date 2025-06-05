Utility player Armani Guzman leads West Virginia into 2nd straight NCAA super regional

When West Virginia hit its lowest point of the season, utility player Armani Guzman was just getting started.
A blowout loss to Arizona in the Big 12 tournament semifinals sent regular-season champion West Virginia to its ninth loss in 13 games — a momentum-killing stretch at the worst possible time heading into the NCAA tournament.
Nearly forgotten from that game was a pair of late singles by Guzman in a pinch-hitting role. First-year coach Steve Sabins noticed, promoting the sophomore to a starting spot in the regional.
It was the spark the Mountaineers sorely needed.
Batting last in the lineup, Guzman went 8 for 12 with six RBIs in three games and was named regional MVP. The Mountaineers (44-14) beat host Clemson once and Kentucky twice to advance to their second straight super regional starting Saturday at No. 6 national seed LSU (46-15).
"I bet there's never been a nine-hole hitter been a tournament MVP," Sabins said. ''What he did was epic."
Guzman had shown a flash of stardom earlier this season. In an April 1 game at Ohio State, he reached over the right-field wall to take away a home run, then threw out a runner at first base for a double play. He is West Virginia's third-best hitter with a .337 average and leads the Mountaineers with 16 stolen bases.
But from April 11 to May 22, Guzman was used sparingly as a defensive replacement and went just 1 for 8 at the plate.