Restrictions that limited outdoor watering in St. Paul and surrounding communities will lift Friday after recent rainfall restored Mississippi River flows.

St. Paul Regional Water Services (SPRWS) required residents to water no more than every other day as drought conditions affected much of Minnesota this summer.

The rainfall in the area over the past few weeks was much needed, SPRWS General Manager Patrick Shea said in a news release.

"St. Paul Regional Water Services applauds the efforts of our customers in reducing water use during the most severe stages of this year's drought," he said.

The Mississippi River is flowing above the 2,000 cubic feet per second that triggers the need for drought action measures, according to the release.

Customers are still encouraged to conserve water, including by watering grass only when needed — typically about an inch of water per week, the release said.

Zoë Jackson