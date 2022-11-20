Tap the bookmark to save this article.

EL PASO, Texas — Calvin Brownholtz and Reynaldo Flores each accounted for two touchdowns and UTEP beat Florida International 40-6 on Saturday.

UTEP put up 525 yards of offense and held FIU to just 71.

Brownholtz was 12-of-18 passing for 190 yards for UTEP (5-6, 3-4 Conference USA). He threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Tyrin Smith with 3:52 remaining in the second half and connected with Kelly Akharaiyi for a 68-yard touchdown a little over a minute later.

Flores ran for 128 yards on 13 carries. He opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and his 43-yarder stretched the Miners' lead to 21-0 early in the second.

Alex Nobles scored on an 84-yard fumble return for FIU (4-7, 2-5).

