OREM, Utah — Trey Woodbury had 22 points in Utah Valley's 73-69 win against Northern Arizona on Saturday night.
Woodbury added six assists for the Wolverines (2-1). Aziz Bandaogo scored 13 points and added 12 rebounds and four blocks. Le'Tre Darthard recorded 13 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance).
Jack Wistrcill led the way for the Lumberjacks (0-3) with 14 points and six rebounds. Liam Lloyd added 14 points and two steals for Northern Arizona. Oakland Fort also had 12 points and four assists.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Pacers use big fourth quarter to beat Raptors 118-104
Buddy Hield scored 22 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used a dominant fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 118-104 on Saturday night.
Sports
Bergeron scores twice as Bruins beat Sabres 3-1
Patrice Bergeron scored two goals and Brad Marchand had two assists, leading the Boston Bruins to a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.
Gophers
Ibrahim, defense dominate in Gophers' 31-3 mastery over Northwestern
Athan Kaliakmanis started at quarterback for the Gophers, but they relied on stout defense and a run game with Mohamed Ibrahim shouldering the load with 36 carries for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
Sports
Shaver Jr. scores 15, Boise St. beats Washington St. 71-61
Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 15 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds, Max Rice also scored 15 points to help Boise State beat Washington State 71-61 Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena.
Sports
Troy's Martial sets FBS tackles record in win over Army
Carlton Martial became the FBS all-time leader in tackles when the fifth-year senior notched the 546th of his career and Troy went on to beat Army 10-9 on Saturday.