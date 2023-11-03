Utah Jazz (2-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits Minnesota in Western Conference action Saturday.

Minnesota went 42-40 overall and 8-8 in Northwest Division action last season. The Timberwolves averaged 26.2 assists per game on 42.9 made field goals last season.

Utah went 37-45 overall, 6-10 in Northwest Division action and 14-27 on the road last season. The Jazz averaged 117.1 points per game last season, 18.7 on free throws and 39.9 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

Jazz: Walker Kessler: day to day (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.