Both Gach isn’t ready to make a decision anytime soon, but he announced his five five schools Monday.

The 6-foot-7 Utah transfer and former Minnesota high school standout is down to the Gophers, Creighton, Iowa State, Auburn and Maryland, per a post on his Twitter account.

The Gophers have made Gach their top priority remaining to complete the roster for next season.

A virtual tour with Richard Pitino and his staff went very well last month. Gach is one of the most highly sought transfers still available, but Minnesota is the closest school to his hometown just under two hours outside of the Twin Cities.

Still on the early entry list for the 2020 NBA Draft, Gach’s versatility, athleticism and two-way potential make him an intriguing pro prospect. He averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season for the Utes, including 19 points in a win vs. Minnesota in Salt Lake City.

He’s keeping his options open for both the NBA and college basketball this year, but Gach will pursue an NCAA waiver to play immediately and avoid sitting out next season if he goes to college.

What his Gach looking for at his next basketball stop?

“A school or team that fits his playing style and a place he feels comfortable and happy,” his older brother Gach Gach told the Star Tribune. “Obviously, getting to the NBA is the goal, so a place that can help him develop into the player he wants to be is something I believe he’s looking for.”

Amir Coffey signing a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers gave the Gophers their first player during the Pitino era to see game action in the NBA earlier this season. Sophomore Daniel Oturu earning All-America honors this year also gives him a chance to be the U’s first draft pick since Kris Humphries in 2004.

Will that help convince Gach to be the next Minnesota talent to stay home? You can bet the Gophers are using that pitch.

The 2020 recruiting class started with four-star prospects Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Martice Mitchell from the early signing period. Pitino has one scholarship remaining for next season after landing teenager David Mutaf from Turkey and transfers Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson earlier this spring.