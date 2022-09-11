ST. GEORGE, Utah — Kobe Tracy threw for 388 yards and three touchdowns and Quali Conley had 139 yards rushing with three touchdowns and Utah Tech beat Division II-level Chadron State 56-10 on Saturday.
Following a 7-all stalemate at intermission, the Trailblazers (1-1) broke it open with three touchdowns in the third quarter and four in the fourth.
Utah Tech intercepted Eagles' quarterback Heath Beemiller four times and returned two of the picks for touchdowns.
_____
