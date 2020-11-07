Utah State and coach Gary Andersen are parting ways after a 0-3 start to the season for the Aggies. Andersen was in Year 2 of his second stint at Utah State.

"After a thorough analysis on the current state of our football team, we believe a change at head coach is in the best interest of our program moving forward," athletic director John Hartwell said Saturday in a statement. "The continued success and development of Aggie football is a priority and we want to make sure we are regular contenders for the Mountain West Championship."

Co-defensive coordinator Frank Maile will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Andersen, 56, went 26-24 at Utah State from 2009-12, leaving after an 11-2 season to take over at Wisconsin. Utah State went 7-6 last season in Andersen's return, a disappointing season with eventual first-round draft pick Jordan Love at quarterback.

This season the Aggies have been on the short end of three lopsided games, most recently a 34-9 loss to Nevada on Thursday night.

Andersen was hired back by Utah State after the 2018 season to replace Matt Wells.

Odd exits have been a trend in Andersen's head coaching career. He abruptly left Wisconsin after two winning seasons to take the Oregon State job and then stepped down at Oregon State midseason in 2017.

In 11 seasons, Andersen is 59-63 as a major college head coach.