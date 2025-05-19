Nation

Utah man kidnaps family for 6 months, lying they needed protection from 'cartel,' police say

A Utah man accused of holding his girlfriend and her family in their home for six months on a lie that ''cartel'' members were after them has been arrested.

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man accused of holding his girlfriend and her family in their home for six months on a lie that ''cartel'' members were after them has been arrested.

Dominic Garcia, 23, faces 28 counts, including seven each of kidnapping and assault, after his arrest Saturday. He remained held Monday in the Salt Lake County jail, NBC News reported.

He allegedly told police he lied to the family about needing to protect them from a nonexistent ''cartel," according to the police affidavit.

''Dominic said that he continued this lie for several months because he did not know how to stop it in fear that they would not like him,'' the affidavit reads.

He had no attorney listed to speak on his behalf.

Garcia moved in with the family of seven in the Salt Lake City suburb of Millcreek in December. Soon after, he allegedly told them his own family had business ties to a cartel and the family needed to protect themselves.

Garcia allegedly began carrying a handgun and repeatedly told family members the cartel would kill them if they did not do as he told.

Other family members allegedly told police Garcia, at times, kept them from leaving the house for more than short periods.

Police went to the house after getting a call from someone inside, according to the affidavit.

''The complainant reported they weren't able to take it any longer, and they were holding Dominic at gunpoint until police arrived,'' the affidavit states. ''Officers arrived and took Dominic into custody without incident.''

