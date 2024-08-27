Prosecutors make their case for why Utah children's book author should face trial in husband's death

In the months before her arrest in May 2023, the Utah mother of three self-published the children's book ''Are You with Me?'' about a father with angel wings watching over his young son after passing away. The book could eventually play a key role for prosecutors in framing Eric Richins' death as a calculated killing with an elaborate cover-up attempt. Prosecutors have accused Kouri Richins of making secret financial arrangements and buying the illegal drug as her husband began to harbor suspicions about her.