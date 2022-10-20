Utah Jazz at Timberwolves

7 p.m. Friday, Target Center

TV, radio: BSN, 830-AM

Game preview: Rookie C Walker Kessler had a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) as the Jazz opened with a 123-102 victory over Denver on Wednesday. Kessler was the Wolves' first-round pick (22nd overall) and went to the Jazz in the Rudy Gobert trade. Of the other players in that trade, F Jarred Vanderbilt (12 rebounds) was in the starting lineup and G Malik Beasley (15 points) came off the bench. ... After a 49-33 season, the rebuilding Jazz are 28th in the NBA.com power rankings. ... The Timberwolves play five of their first six games and nine of their first 12 at home. ... Gobert had 23 points and 16 rebounds as the Wolves beat Oklahoma City 115-108 in the Wednesday opener at Target Center.