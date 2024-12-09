Minnesota Wild (18-5-4, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Hockey Club (12-11-4, in the Central Division)
Utah Hockey Club take on the Wild, look to break home skid
By The Associated Press
Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Hockey Club aim to end their four-game home skid with a victory against the Minnesota Wild.
Utah is 2-4-0 against the Central Division and 12-11-4 overall. The Utah Hockey Club have gone 11-0-4 when scoring three or more goals.
Minnesota has a 4-2-2 record in Central Division play and an 18-5-4 record overall. The Wild have a 9-1-2 record when scoring a power-play goal.
The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored seven goals with 17 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Logan Cooley has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.
Marco Rossi has nine goals and 14 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.
Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.
INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.
Wild: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
