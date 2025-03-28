Utah bans fluoride in public drinking water, a first in the US

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has become the first state to ban fluoride in public drinking water, pushing past opposition from dentists and national health organizations who warn the move will lead to medical problems that disproportionately affect low-income communities.
Republican Gov. Spencer Cox signed legislation Thursday barring cities and communities from deciding whether to add the mineral to their water systems.
Florida, Ohio and South Carolina are considering similar measures, while in New Hampshire, North Dakota and Tennessee, lawmakers have rejected them. A bill in Kentucky to make fluoridation optional stalled in the state Senate.
The American Dental Association sharply criticized the Utah law, saying it showed ‘’wanton disregard for the oral health and well-being of their constituents.‘’
Cavities are the most common chronic childhood disease, the ADA noted. Fluoride strengthens teeth and reduces cavities by replacing minerals lost during normal wear and tear, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
‘‘As a father and a dentist, it is disheartening to see that a proven, public health policy, which exists for the greater good of an entire community’s oral health, has been dismantled based on distorted pseudoscience,‘’ the association’s president, Denver dentist Brett Kessler, said in a statement.
Is fluoride unhealthful? Some lawmakers say it is
The ban, effective May 7, brings into the mainstream concerns over fluoridation that for decades were considered fringe opinions.