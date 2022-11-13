EDINBURG, Texas — Dima Zdor's 16 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Southwestern Adventist 115-33 on Saturday night.
Zdor added 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Vaqueros (1-1). Alex Horiuk scored 16 points while finishing 8 of 10 from the floor, and added nine rebounds. C.J. Jackson shot 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.
Kahvonn Williams led the way for the Knights (0-2) with six points. Southwestern Adventist also got six points from Byron Fields. In addition, Alain Aviles finished with six points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Gophers wrestlers dominate Bison Open, winning eight of a possible 10 individual titles
Minnesota opened its 2022-23 season in Fargo with its best performance there since 2013. Especially impressive was Michael Blockhus at 149 pounds with two technical falls and two pins.
High Schools
Tackles, not touchdowns, made the difference in 1991
50 years in the making: The champions gave up only two TDs over five title games.
Colleges
Men's college hockey roundup: Notre Dame upsets No. 3 Michigan in overtime
Silianoff, an Edina native, scored the winning goal for the Irish against the Wolverines — the next opponent for the Gophers.
Sports
Sacramento State defeats UCSD 65-55
Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday.
Sports
UT Arlington breezes to 103-61 victory over Southwestern
Chendall Weaver had 20 points in UT Arlington's 103-61 win against NAICU-member Southwestern on Saturday.