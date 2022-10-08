Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MURRAY, Ky. — Dresser Winn threw for 439 yards, Colton Dowell added 168 yards on the ground, and UT Martin scored 24 points in the fourth quarter and beat winless Murray State 45-16 on Saturday.

Jayden Stinson's 78-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Shields pulled Murray State to 21-16 with 5:35 remaining in the third quarter. UT Martin answered with Sam Franklin's 65-yard touchdown run sandwiched between short-yardage TD runs from Zak Wallace and Cornelious Brown in the fourth.

Winn completed 27 of 47 passes and Dowell carried just 12 times that included a 54-yard run for the FCS 14th-ranked Skyhawks (4-2, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference), who finished with 689 yards of offense.

Stinson was 10-of-25 passing for 168 yards and threw five interceptions for Murray State (0-6, 0-2). Jawaun Northington ran for 80 yards and a 3-yard score.

The Skyhawks have won 13 of the last 17 games in the series.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2