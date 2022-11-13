MARTIN, Tenn. — Jalen Myers scored 23 points on 11-for-13 shooting coming off the bench, Chris Nix scored 22 shooting 11 for 12 and UT Martin beat NCCAA-member Champion Christian 124-65 on Saturday.
The duo's 22-made field goals almost equaled the 24 made by the Tigers. Champion Christian managed brief leads off 3-2 and 5-4 early before UT Martin outscored the Tigers 34-11 in the last 10 minutes of the first half.
Xavier Hall scored 29 points shooting 7 for 11 from 3-point range for Champion Christian.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
