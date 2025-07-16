Usyk-Dubois 2: How to watch, what's at stake, betting odds

So much. There is Usyk's undefeated record. The Ukrainian turns 39 in January so he's at the point of his career where every fight could be his last. Going out on top must be at least a little appealing. Plus, even though he clearly feasts on British opponents, he might not be as enthusiastic to face the likes of rising star Moses Itauma, a 20-year-old Slovakia-born British southpaw who has drawn comparisons to a young Mike Tyson. None of Itauma's past six opponents have lasted two rounds.