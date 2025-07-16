Usyk-Dubois 2: How to watch, what's at stake, betting odds

LONDON — Daniel Dubois gets a second shot at Oleksandr Usyk and this time the stakes are higher as the winner will become the undisputed world heavyweight champion.
The pair will square off at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night almost two years after their first bout, which is best remembered for a controversial low blow by Dubois. Usyk stopped Dubois in the ninth round to retain his WBA, IBF and WBO belts.
Victory for Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) would see the Ukrainian become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion. It's a feat he first accomplished in May 2024 by beating Tyson Fury on a split decision and taking Fury's WBC belt.
Usyk then relinquished his IBF belt — with Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) the recipient — just over a year ago to focus on a rematch with Fury.
The last British heavyweight to hold every major belt was Lennox Lewis 25 years ago.
When is the fight?
The ringwalks are expected to be at around 9:45 p.m. local time (4:45 p.m. ET). The first fight on the undercard will begin around 5:40 p.m.
What happened the first time Usyk and Dubois fought?