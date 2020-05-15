TONOPAH, Nev. — The U.S. Geological Service is reporting that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday.
The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range.
The initial quake struck about 4.7 miles (7.6 kilometers) deep, the USGS said, and at least six sizable aftershocks were recorded shortly thereafter, including two with estimated magnitudes of 5.4.
People from Salt Lake City, Utah, to California's Central Valley tweeted that they felt the quake.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
System off Florida could become season's first named storm
A trough of low pressure moving through the Florida Straits could organize over the northwestern Bahamas later Friday or Saturday and become the first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.
Nation
USGS reports magnitude-6.4 earthquake in western Nevada
The U.S. Geological Service is reporting that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday.
Local
Spring planting ahead of schedule in Wisconsin
Wisconsin farmers are ahead of schedule on spring planting this season thanks to favorable weather.
Variety
A cautious New York begins creaking back to economic life
Shuttered sectors of New York's economy will begin inching back to life Friday with more construction, manufacturing and curbside retail pickups allowed in parts of the state that are hours away from pandemic-stricken New York City.
National
Europe relaxing virus restrictions but cases flare elsewhere
Germany and several other European countries where the coronavirus spread has slowed were moving ahead Friday with relaxing border restrictions, while flare-ups in Mexico and elsewhere served as a reminder the pandemic is far from over.