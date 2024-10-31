USC's Kiki Iriafen heads list of transfers in women's basketball

When Kentucky hired Kenny Brooks away from Virginia Tech, Amoore followed her coach from Blacksburg to Lexington. Amoore, who is 5-foot-6, ranked fourth among all Division I players in assists per game (6.8) last season. She also had 18.8 points per game last year after averaging 16.3 in 2022-23. She was a third-team selection on the AP All-America team. She was first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference each of the last two years and is a preseason first-team all-Southeastern Conference pick.