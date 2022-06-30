In the ever-changing landscape of college sports, the Big Ten is aiming to make another seismic shift by negotiating with the University of Southern California and UCLA to join the conference.

The San Jose Mercury News first reported Thursday that USC and UCLA are planning to leave the Pacific-12 Conference as early as 2024. The move is not official, the report said, and must be approved at the highest level at both schools and in the Big Ten.

Multiple reports said that the move is expected to be approved and that an announcement is expected in the next 24 hours.

The addition of USC and UCLA would give the Big Ten 16 members, with the conference's footprint extending from Piscataway, N.J., across the country to Los Angeles. The prospective move comes nearly a year after news broke that Oklahoma and Texas are leaving the Big 12 Conference to join the Southeastern Conference no later than 2025.

Sports Illustrated reported that USC and UCLA expressed interest in changing conferences several months ago and approached the Big Ten.

The Gophers athletic department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Big Ten is no stranger to expansion, and its addition of Penn State in 1990 started a round of conference realignment. In 2011, the Big Ten expanded to 12 teams with the addition of Nebraska, which left the Big 12. Two years later, Maryland left the Atlantic Coast Conference and Rutgers left the Big East to become the Big Ten's 13th and 14th members.

The news comes while the Big Ten is in negotiations for its next media rights contract, with the current one expiring after the 2022-23 school year. A new deal is expected to command $1 billion or more per season. The current media rights deal, which started in 2017, was for $2.65 billion over six years.

The Mercury News report didn't specify if the potential addition of the Trojans and Bruins to the Big Ten would be in all sports. UCLA has varsity teams in 10 men's sports and 13 women's sports, while USC sponsors nine men's sports and 12 women's sports.

The loss of USC and UCLA would leave the Pac-12 with 10 teams – and none in its major media center of Los Angeles.