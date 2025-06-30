High Schools

Providence Academy’s Maddyn Greenway added to USA Basketball’s women’s national 19U team

Greenway, a senior, replaces Florida Gators guard and Hopkins graduate Alivia McGill on the squad.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 30, 2025 at 5:48PM
Providence Academy guard Maddyn Greenway (30) drives past Minnewaska Area guard Lauryn Ankeny (12) during the Class 2A girls basketball state semifinals at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. on Friday, March 14, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Providence Academy senior Maddyn Greenway was added to the 2025 USA basketball women’s under-19 national team roster on Monday.

Greenway, a 5-8 guard, was one of 25 players to compete for the squad during the trials in mid June. She was previously a finalist for the 2023 under-16 national team and attended the trials for the 2024 under-17 squad.

Greenway replaces Florida Gators guard and Hopkins graduate Alivia McGill on the squad. The team will travel to Brno, Czechia, for the 2025 World Cup from July 12-20.

The Kentucky commit led Providence Academy to its fourth consecutive Class 2A girls basketball state championship in March while averaging more than 32 points per game. Her 439 points in 15 state tournament games is a state record.

Greenway is the state’s third all-time leading scorer with 4,454 career points, just more than 600 points behind Braham’s Rebekah Dahlman’s state record of 5,060 set in 2013. Greenway is the state’s highest-ranked recruit in the class of 2026, coming in at No. 18 in the nation in ESPN’s HoopGurlz rankings.

