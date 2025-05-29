US Women's Open features four-way tie for lead after first round's morning groupings

Takeda started at No. 10 and made six birdies in a nine-hole stretch from No. 14 through No. 4 to make up for her bogeys at No. 17 and No. 2. Noh benefited from an eagle at No. 14, a par-5, 510-yard hole. Im had a bogey-free round that included four birdies in a span of five holes from No. 10 through No. 14. Kim made birdie putts of 42½ feet on No. 1 and 32½ feet on No. 4.