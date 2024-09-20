US will let more people take methadone at home

Methadone, an opioid itself, can be dangerous in large amounts. When taken correctly, it can stop drug cravings without causing a high. Numerous studies have shown it reduces the risk of overdose and the spread of hepatitis C and HIV. But it cannot be prescribed for opioid addiction outside of the nation's 2,100 methadone clinics, which on a given day treat nearly 500,000 U.S. patients with the drug.