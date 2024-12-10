Monarch butterflies to be listed as a threatened species in US

Kristen Lundh, a biologist with the wildlife service, said that the agency chose to propose listing monarchs as threatened rather than endangered because they're not in immediate danger of becoming extinct across all or a significant portion of their range. Monarchs west of the Rockies have a 95% chance of becoming extinct by 2080, she said, but most of the U.S. monarch population — 90% — can be found east of the Rockies and that population faces a 57% to 74% probability of extinction by then, she said.