WASHINGTON — US wholesale prices unexpectedly drop 0.5% in April despite President Donald Trump's sweeping taxes on imports.
US wholesale prices unexpectedly drop 0.5% in April despite President Donald Trump's sweeping taxes on imports.
US wholesale prices unexpectedly drop 0.5% in April despite President Donald Trump's sweeping taxes on imports.
The Associated Press
May 15, 2025 at 12:32PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
US applications for jobless benefits held steady last week as layoffs stay low despite uncertainty over Trump tariffs.
US applications for jobless benefits held steady last week as layoffs stay low despite uncertainty over Trump tariffs.