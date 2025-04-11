WASHINGTON — US wholesale inflation fell last month in another sign of easing price pressures, but Trump's trade war clouds outlook.
US wholesale inflation fell last month in another sign of easing price pressures, but Trump's trade war clouds outlook
US wholesale inflation fell last month in another sign of easing price pressures, but Trump's trade war clouds outlook.
The Associated Press
April 11, 2025 at 12:34PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
US wholesale inflation fell last month in another sign of easing price pressures, but Trump's trade war clouds outlook
US wholesale inflation fell last month in another sign of easing price pressures, but Trump's trade war clouds outlook.