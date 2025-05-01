US wants to move Georgetown scholar's deportation lawsuit to Texas. Judge appears skeptical

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Trump administration told a federal judge Thursday that a Georgetown University scholar's lawsuit against deportation should be moved from Virginia, where it was filed, to Texas, where he's jailed over allegations of ''spreading Hamas propaganda.''
U.S. District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles seemed skeptical of the government's request, which would involve her dismissing the case in Virginia. She raised concerns that a dismissal in her court would void her order in March to keep Badar Khan Suri in the U.S. while his First Amendment case plays out.
David Byerley, a Justice Department attorney, told Giles that he would need to talk to U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement about the judge's concern. Byerley said he didn't see why ICE wouldn't honor her order against deporting Khan Suri while the case is refiled in a Texas federal court.
''OK,'' the judge said. ''I'm not going to rely on that. But thank you.''
In a government filing before the hearing, U.S. attorneys argued that Khan Suri's attorneys filed his suit in Virginia after he was already taken out of state. They said filing his case in Texas is "relatively straightforward application of well-settled law.''
The Trump administration said it quickly moved Khan Suri from a facility in Farmville, Virginia, because of overcrowding to a detention center in Louisiana and then Texas.
But the judge seemed skeptical of the government's overcrowding claim. She asked the U.S. to provide details about the number of open beds in Farmville at the time of Khan Suri's arrest as well as the number of people who've been transferred because of overcrowding.
Khan Suri's attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union told the judge that once in Texas, Khan Suri slept on the floor of an overcrowded detention center for at the least the first few weeks. However, they said, he now has his own cell in Texas.