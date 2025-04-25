US visit by far-right Israeli minister draws tense protests and 'big fissures' in Jewish community

NEW YORK — Far-right Israeli security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was speaking to a small crowd at a Manhattan steakhouse Thursday afternoon when a Brooklyn man, who had been hiding in a bathroom for two hours, stormed into the private event.
''Get the (expletive) out of New York!'' cried the protester, Gabriel DeFazio. He was swiftly removed by security, though not before telling the minister he would be ''remembered as a Nazi and Palestine will be free.''
So it has gone for Ben-Gvir, an ultranationalist settler leader once on the fringes of Israeli politics, as he embarks on his first official U.S. state visit since joining Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet in 2022.
His appearances near Yale University on Wednesday drew hundreds of demonstrators, along with the resignations of several members of the Jewish society that hosted him.
The following night, he visited the headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in Brooklyn, where he was greeted by scores more protesters who waved Palestinian flags. The group jostled with Orthodox Jewish counter-demonstrators, resulting in six arrests and leaving one woman, who was draped in a kaffiyeh, bloodied, according to social media videos.
Rabbi Motti Seligson, a spokesperson for Chabad, said Ben-Gvir was invited by some members of the community, but that the event was not officially sanctioned or organized by the synagogue's leadership.
The state visit has not only ignited fierce protests but ''exposed big fissures in American Judaism,'' said David Vincent Kimel, a former member of Shabtai, the group that hosted Ben-Gvir near Yale University.
Kimel and two others resigned from the group this week, citing the decision by Shabtai's co-founder, Rabbi Schmully Hecht, to host the ''deliberately provocative event.''