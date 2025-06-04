Wires

US vetoes UN Security Council resolution demanding immediate Gaza ceasefire because it's not linked to hostage release

The Associated Press
June 4, 2025 at 8:16PM

UNITED NATIONS — US vetoes UN Security Council resolution demanding immediate Gaza ceasefire because it's not linked to hostage release.

EEUU veta resolución del Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU que pedía un cese inmediato del fuego en Gaza