US trade deficit hits record high as businesses, consumers try to get ahead of Trump tariffs

Imports are flooding into the U.S. trade wars deepen abroad. Trump has threatened and imposed a series of steep tariffs in recent months — and much of March, in particular, was filled with anticipation and uncertainty leading up to what the president called ''Liberation Day" on April 2, when he announced new import taxes on nearly all of America's trading partners. With the exception of China, higher tariff rates for many countries have since been postponed — but other sweeping levies remain.