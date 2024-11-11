US top climate negotiator: 'We won't revert back' as Trump prepares to take over

''Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable,'' Podesta said paraphrasing a Biden speech last week. ''This is not the end of our fight for a cleaner, safer planet. Facts are still facts. Science is still science. The fight is bigger than one election, one political cycle in one country. This fight is bigger, still, because we are all living through a year defined by the climate crisis in every country of the world.''