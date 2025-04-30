US tells World Court that Israel is not required to work with UN Palestinian refugee agency

The Russian Federation, which spoke directly after the United States, said that UNRWA's work was crucial for the Palestinian people and the agency was supported by the majority of the international community. ''The urgency of this matter cannot be overstated. Gaza balances on the brink of famine. Hospitals lie in the ruins. Millions of Palestinians in the (Gaza) strip, as well as in the West Bank and East Jerusalem face existential despair,'' Maksim Musikhin, of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told the court's 15 judges.