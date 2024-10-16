Sports

US striker Folarin Balogun sidelined two months with shoulder injury

United States striker Folarin Balogun will be sidelined for about two months with a shoulder injury, a person close to the player told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Balogun scored for a third straight game as Monaco won 2-1 at Rennes on Oct. 5 before leaving the match with an injury.

He suffered a dislocated shoulder, the person said. They were not authorized to speak publicly of the matter as the club did not make an official statement.

In his second season at league leader Monaco, Balogun netted the winner in the 22nd minute against Rennes but was forced off after the hour mark. The injury led him to withdraw from the U.S. squad for matches against Panama and Mexico.

