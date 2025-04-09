Wires

US stocks open mostly lower as markets remain shaky following latest escalations in the global trade war

US stocks open mostly lower as markets remain shaky following latest escalations in the global trade war.

The Associated Press
April 9, 2025 at 1:33PM

NEW YORK — US stocks open mostly lower as markets remain shaky following latest escalations in the global trade war.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

US stocks open mostly lower as markets remain shaky following latest escalations in the global trade war

US stocks open mostly lower as markets remain shaky following latest escalations in the global trade war.

Wires

Authorities in Virginia say all suspects are in custody after a shooting that killed three and wounded three others

Wires

China raising its retaliatory tariff on the US to 84%, up from 34%, effective April 10