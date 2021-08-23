Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street led by gains in a broad range of technology, financial and health care companies. Energy stocks were also doing well in the early going Monday as the price of crude oil recovered some of the ground it hast lost in recent days. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% in the early going. The benchmark index is coming off its first weekly loss since July. Pfizer and U.S.-listed shares of BioNTech rose after the New York Times reported that the Food and Drug Administration could give formal approval to their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as this week.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares rose Monday as investor sentiment received a big boost from the rally last week on Wall Street, despite worries about the more contagious coronavirus delta variant not only in the region but across the world.

France's CAC 40 edged up 0.6% in early trading to 6,664.67, while Germany's DAX inched up nearly 0.1% to 15,819.69. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.3% to 7,106.04. U.S. shares were set to drift higher, with Dow futures up 0.2% at 35,127.00, while S&P 500 futures edged up 0.2% to 4,447.00.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.8% to finish at 27,494.24. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.0% to 3,090.21. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.4% to 7,489.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 1.1% to 25,109.59, while the Shanghai Composite added 1.5% to 3,477.13.

"Asian shares have bounced higher by the strongest level for three weeks as bargain hunters take advantage of the recent sell-off. Last week the weakness in stocks and energy markets reflected fears about the impact delta may have on global growth though Asian markets have been feeling the impact for longer," Rabobank said in a report.

The recent decline in Japanese shares provided an opportunity for bargain hunters. Toyota Motor Corp. shares rose 3.4% in Tokyo trading. Other shares that gained included Nissan Motor Co., Sony Corp. and Nintendo Co.

Weighing on investor sentiments are COVID-19 infections, which have been rising in parts of Japan, including Tokyo, with some sick people being turned away at hospitals. The government has set up "oxygen stations" which have beds and oxygen treatment for people waiting to be hospitalized.

Critics have said the government needs to do more to reorganize the overall hospital system, assigning certain facilities for COVID-19 treatment, a move that Japan has yet to take on a significant scale. Much of Japan remains under a government-declared state of emergency, but the measures are limited, such as having restaurants close early or limiting crowd size at stores.

Escalating coronavirus infections across the U.S. and around the globe due to the highly contagious delta variant have given traders reason to pause with the market near all-time highs.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week could provide Wall Street with more insight into what the Fed may do about inflation.

Last week, minutes from the most recent Fed meeting showed that officials had discussed reducing the central bank's bond-buying program later this year to start winding down some of the emergency measures that were implemented during the pandemic. But they stopped short of setting a firm timeline.

"With the delta variant becoming more pervasive, the event will now be held online suggesting that attending central bank officials are cognizant of the rising threat of the current delta strain. Investors will be locked on to the event for any clues to the timing and pace of the taper, as well as the eventual Fed rate hike," Prakash Sakpal and Nicholas Mapa, senior economists at ING, wrote in a joint report.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained $1.48 to $63.62 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained $1.61 to $66.79 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 109.95 yen from 109.81 yen. The euro cost $1.1727, up from $1.1696.

____

AP Business Writer Alex Veiga contributed to this report.